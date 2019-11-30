Renewed call to combat theft, vandalism at Miri Central Park

MIRI: Miri Central Park has been hit by numerous vandalism and theft cases in recent months requiring continuous efforts to rectify and repair the damages.

The damages affected such facilities as pylon lights and public toilets which visitors and joggers use frequently.

The park, which is wholly developed and maintained by Pantai Bayu Indah Sdn Bhd (PBI), is the first seafront recreational park with public facilities in Miri City.

PBI is the master developer of Marina ParkCity and ParkCity Eastwood here and a subsidiary of Samling Group of Companies.

Spanning over 15 acres, Miri Central Park @ Marina ParkCity is envisioned as an urban park as well as a social hub for residents and visitors.

In an effort to address the rampant vandalism and thefts at the park, PBI deputy director of project management Dominic Chan is now seeking collaboration and support from the relevant authorities.

He is doing so with the view to ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors. Miri Central Park features curated gardens, water fountains and pools, a network of paths and walkways lined with shady trees and lush landscape, complete with a seafront boardwalk for park visitors to enjoy a wide scenic view of South China Sea. It is also a favourite venue for event organisers.

The hope is that a dedicated effort can finally enable the park to realise its full potential and benefit to the public.