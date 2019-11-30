Seafood firm sets up cold storage, warehouse facilities for clients

KUCHING: Hong Yong Seafood Supplies Sdn Bhd has expanded its business by setting up a cold storage and warehouse facilities for its clients.

The new venture of the company under Saddad Resources Sdn Bhd provides storage facilities to customers who need to store products that require below freezing temperature like seafood-based and other products.

Its director John Ho said the idea to build a cold storage warehouse facility was to support the company’s own seafood-based business under Hong Yong Seafood Supplies Sdn Bhd which is based in Kuching.

“We saw the importance of this facility for our own products and realised it will also benefit our customers who need a storage area until their products are transported out or to facilitate customers who need a temporary cold holding area for their products,” he said.

He said construction works for the cold storage area began in 2015 and was completed within three years, adding the facility has a total capacity of 5,000 pallet space for storing about 5,000 tons of products at -18 to -25 degree Celsius with independent and adjustable temperature settings.

“Our services include rental of storage space for both individual and corporate businesses, delivery of products to customers’ outlets, arranging, handling and declaration of containers from port including haulage to our warehouse,” he said.

Ho said his company captures the need of both manufacturers and retailers in streamlining their modern supply chain and helping them to save on the cost of storage.

The cold storage area, he added, is suitable for frozen products such as ice-cream, fast food chain products, dairy and poultry products, processed food and also aqua marine products.

The facility also provides chilled area for products as cheese, milk, yogurt and dairy food and drinks.

Ho said the company uses a fully-automatic and web monitoring enabled temperature control system to capture temperature on real-time basis.

“Our Warehouse Management System (WMS) enhances the efficiency and productivity of the inventory management and maximises the capacity utilisation,” he elaborated.

Among the key features of WMS are tracking and monitoring shipment of goods, storage and distribution planning, systematic organisation of goods, inventory management and computerised stock tracking and control management.

He added Saddad Resources is the first company in the cold storage and warehouse sector in Sarawak to obtain HACCP certification besides Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) Halal certification and ISO:2000 for cold chain warehouse.

Speaking about his involvement in business, Ho said his father was just a salted fish trader when he started off the seafood business, which later on grew into seafood processing and trading business.

“I have been taking care of my family business for over 20 years, and today we are standing strong with guidance and funding provided by Agrobank. They have advised us on how to grow over the years through their many financing facilities that suit our business expansion plan.

“Agrobank has guided us – from purchasing the land, structuring of the warehouse and purchasing all the equipment and installation of system for our new building,” he added.

Agrobank has offered facilities as Term Financing-i, Trade Working Capital Financing-i (TWCF-i) and Agro Cash Line-i to ensure a smooth growth of the company.

Term Financing-i is an Islamic financing facility provided to customers for carrying out activities or projects that have relevance to the agricultural sector.

This product offers financing facility to entrepreneurs who want to purchase assets, goods or services, obtain working capital, or for refinancing, restructuring and for the purpose of Shariah compliance financing.

On the other hand, TWCF-i offers short term financing for working capital requirements according to the types of financing permitted by the bank such as crops, livestock and fisheries, while the Agro Cash Line-i is an overdraft facility to finance agriculture based business.

This product is based on Tawarruq transactions.