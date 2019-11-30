SEB contractors win top accolades at awards ceremony

KUCHING: Three Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) contractors won the Gold award at this year’s Contractor Transformation Programme (CTP) awards presentation ceremony held at a hotel here tonight for their exceptional workplace safety performance.

They were Gabungan Binaan Jurutenaga Sdn Bhd, Metro Glide Sdn Bhd, and Hii Hua Chuin Electrical Works.

The Silver award went to eight recipients – High Line Electrical Works, Timor Kencana Sdn Bhd, Yamaco Engineering Sdn Bhd, Phang Yeu Fatt & Paul Phang Contractors Sdn Bhd, Kejuruteraan Powerpoint Sdn Bhd, Promace Engineering, Hii Brothers Electrical Co, and John Ho & Company.

Nine Bronze awards were given to Avid Ventures Sdn Bhd, Ciri Kuasa Sdn Bhd, Hankong Electrical Sdn Bhd, Sun Enterprise & Services Co, Setia Yara Electrical Works, Mega Electrical Engineering Service, Glorious (NG) Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd, AZ Enterprise and Aik Loung Land & Marine Electric Motor Works Sdn Bhd.

Six contractors received the CTP Participation Certificate. They were Lim Aik Chai Electrical Sdn Bhd, Yong Kiong Aircond & Electrical Sdn Bhd, Hing Lee Electrical & Air-Condition Works, Selamat Jaya, Aura Mutiara Sdn Bhd and Satria Kaya Sdn Bhd.

SEB Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili, in his text speech read by Sesco chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee, reiterated the importance of a strong safety culture in moving towards workplace health, safety and environmental excellence.

It was revealed that over the period between 2012 to 2018, work-related accidents decreased by 57 per cent, while the Lost-Time Injury (LTI) frequency rate came down by 30 per cent.

“As a growing organisation, Sarawak Energy undertakes many projects as we expand our operations across Sarawak and beyond our borders.

“With over 5,000 employees and thousands more contractors, we want to ensure all who work with us go home safely to their families every day. As such, we place great emphasis on health, safety and environment (HSE) to ensure this.”

Also present at the awards ceremony were SEB Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) vice-president Marconi Madai and HSE general manager Robin Tigai.