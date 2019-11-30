SGH receives equipment worth RM210,000

KUCHING: Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) received medical and non-medical equipment worth RM210,000.

Bandar Kuching member of parliament Dr Kelvin Yii handed over the items, which will be used in different departments including the Emergency Department, Urology Vascular and Wound Care, Ophthalmology Department, Surgical, and Physiotherapy.

“During my earlier visits to the hospital, we had multiple discussions with the management on the different needs of the hospitals including equipment to help with the flow and also patient care in the hospital.

“So together we identified the priorities and through my office we came up with the necessary allocations to purchase this essential equipment. The equipment include defibrillators, vital sign monitor, syringe and infusion pumps, ECG machine, professional blood pressure monitors, recumbent bicycles, ward round trolleys, medication trolleys, and many others,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Yii said multiple high quality link chairs will replace the broken ones in different places around the hospital including the specialist clinics, emergency department, and other common areas.

“We hope that through this, the quality of patient care can be improved in the hospital as well as create a better environment for the patients,” he said.

Dr Yii said his office also contributed RM5,000 to the SGH employees’ association to assist with the welfare of hospital staff.

Another RM20,000 went to the SGH Visitors Board to organise more health events and bring basic primary healthcare to the community.