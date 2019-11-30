Tangau confident more Japan investors will come to Sabah

KOBE, Japan: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau is confident more Japanese investors will expand their business to Sabah.

He said that they have received a lot of inquiries from investors, who have also communicated their interest.

He also said that there will be more meetings in the next few days.

“We hope that they will invest in Sabah and help strengthen the industry sector and economy in Sabah,” he said.

He added that together with him at Kobe were his senior officers.

“Aside from Kobe, we will also conduct a two-way seminar and meeting in Nagoya and in Tokyo as well as in Busan, South Korea,” he said.

Tangau, who is also Sabah’s Trade and Industry Minister is in Japan for a week-long working visit to encourage foreign investors to come to Sabah.

The delegates from Sabah are headed by Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Haji Apdal, while Putrajaya is led by Trade and Industry Minister, Datuk Darrel Leiking.

He said that based on the feedback received, Malaysia, and in particular, Sabah, has received good rapport from Japanese investors as Sabah is able to offer competitive investment opportunities for the long term.

Sabah’s location next to Kalimantan is also another attraction, he said.