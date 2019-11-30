Three Sarawak judokas to compete in Hong Kong Asian Open

KUCHING: Sarawak’s Sukma judoka, Voon Xue Zhi, was given a surprise chance to compete in this year’s Hong Kong Asian Open in women -52 kg category.

The 17-year-old bronze medalist in the last Sukma is joined by two senior men players Soh Yew Ing in the -73 kg men category and Yee Yong in the -81 kg men category.

They left for Hong Kong on Thursday for the two–day competition which starts today (Nov 30).

Their participation in this world ranking IJF tournament is fortuitous as only judo competitors who have accumulated a certain number of ranking points garnered from IJF sanctioned tournaments are eligible.

However, because of poor response this year due to the unrest in Hong Kong the organisers relaxed this requirement and allowed players sanctioned by their national federation to take part.

Seizing this opportunity to expose its players to high level international competition, Persatuan Judo Sarawak (PJS) obtained the sanction from Malaysian Judo Federation for the three players to represent the nation in the tournament.

PJS president Francis Chan said yesterday this is a good opportunity to expose Sarawak judokas to high level competition in the international arena.

“They will be fighting against judo players from 32 nations including traditionally strong judo countries like Japan, Korea and Russia and gain valuable exposure to top international level judo competition.”

He added that this tournament is very important for Voon in her preparation for next year’s Sukma in Johor.

‘Since her winning the bronze medal in last year’s Sukma, she has shown much improvement and is very motivated to do better next year.

“She recently won the gold medal in an invitational jujitsu competition in Sabah which augurs well for her ground fighting in judo bouts,” he said.