Two PKR members give statements on Igan election ‘misconduct’

SIBU: Two members from the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Igan sub-branch had their statements taken by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

They were Nurul Fitri Jamal, 31 and Nah Ragus, 60.

According to PKR Sibu chairman Abdul Raafidin Majidi, the two had their names and identification cards used by others to vote during the PKR Igan election early last month.

They were thus called to give their statements following a report made to the MACC on the matter.

“PKR Igan Sub-branch lodged a report to MACC immediately after our election in Paramount Hotel last month.

“Some of the members were being offered some money to vote, or their Identification Card (IC) had been used by other people to vote. So, the party lodged a report for the MACC to investigate this matter,” he told reporters when met yesterday.

Raafidin said there were many being affected by this “misconduct” but only a few were brave enough to come forward.

“We lodged a report to investigate who actually (are) involved in this misconduct,” he said.