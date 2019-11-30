Two students lose over RM22,000 to scammers

SIBU: Two students here lost more than RM22,000 in two separate cheating scams over the past fortnight.

The first case involved a 20-year-old student who wanted to borrow RM15,000.

On Nov 17, she surfed the internet and came across two leasing companies offering loans.

She applied for RM10,000 from one company and RM5,000 from the second.

A person identified only as Kenny from the first company contacted her and agreed to help her process her loan.

The student was told to pay an agreement fee, open file fee, approval loan fee and four months loan in advance in order to get her loan.

Surprisingly, the student agreed to pay and she made six transactions amounting to RM3,286 to a given account.

Then another person from the second company contacted her and used the same tactics which required her to pay the respective fees.

In all, she transferred RM12,760 to the two bank accounts with different holders given to her.

She soon realised that she was duped when she tried to contact both companies which had already closed down their websites.

On Nov 27, another 23-year-old student who wanted to sell his pair of Adidas shoes for RM180 through Shopee, an online shopping platform.

But he ended up losing more than RM5,000 to the purported `buyer.’ After posting the his details on Shopee, the student received a WhatsApp message from a Canadian girl who said she wanted to buy the shoes.

The student told the girl that he needed to receive the money first before he would sent her the shoes. The girl agreed and reportedly transferred RM400 to the student’s account.

Later, the girl contacted him again, saying any international transfer of money must not be less than RM400.

As such, she asked for the balance of RM220 to be returned to her.

The student obliged and not long after he received another message from the girl, saying he needed to pay RM599 GST for the sale.

After that he received another message that his account was used by many people and asked for his user name and password.

The student complied. About 15 minutes later, he discovered that RM4,704 was transferred from his account to an unknown account.

Both students lodged the police report yesterday.