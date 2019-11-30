Warnings issued to 3,899 smokers for flouting ban at eateries

SIBU: A total of 146,607 food premises have been inspected as at Nov 3 in the nationwide campaign to educate the public about enforcement of the smoking ban at eateries.

In disclosing this Thursday, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said, “From 146,607 premises inspected, a total of 31,422 warning notices were issued.

“(And) 3,899 from the total number were warning notices given to smokers caught smoking in dining area.”

Additionally, he revealed that 27,759 food premises without No Smoking Signs were given warning notices.

“Full enforcement will take place starting Jan 1, 2020,” he told The Borneo Post.

“During the full enforcement, premises that fail to toe the line will be compounded RM500, while smokers who light up will be compounded RM250.”

Educational enforcement with its aim to increase knowledge about smoking prohibited area are still ongoing, he pointed out.

For the record, the smoking ban at all eateries was enforced in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah on Jan 1 and Feb 1 this year, respectively, while in Sarawak, it took effect on March 1.

Those caught smoking at prohibited areas will be fined an amount not exceeding RM10,000 or jailed up to two years, while operators of food premises that do not display the ‘No Smoking’ sign will be fined not exceeding RM3,000, or be imprisoned for six months.

It is also an offence, under the Act, for the eateries to provide ashtrays within the non-smoking zone – that is, within 10 feet (about 3m) within the outlet’s boundary – and the offender is punishable by a fine up to RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to one year, upon conviction.

On the ‘Quit Smoking’ nationwide programme run by the Ministry of Health, Dr Lee said until June this year, 8,895 smokers have registered for quit smoking service and from that number, 1,693 of smokers successfully quit their smoking habit.