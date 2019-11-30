Yeo rallies for first Swan City Snooker C’ship title

SIBU: Veteran snooker player Mark Yeo came from behind to beat teammate Steven Wong 3-2 (25-64, 29-72, 78-4, 59-35, 63-42) and claim the 7th edition of Sibu Swan City Snooker Championship title at Executive 3 Snooker Centre on Thursday night.

It was also his first title in the tournament, having skipped the past two editions.

With the victory, Yeo pocketed RM800 and a trophy while Wong had to be contended with RM400 and a trophy.

“It was a close call and still, I am happy with my overall performance,” he said.

Little separated the two and when the tournament got underway, it was the more pretentious Wong who surged to an early lead.

Yeo tried several safety shots, hoping for some loopholes and mistakes from the opponent,

but was stunned by Wong’s accuracy who went all the way to draw first blood.

Yeo again rallied from behind in the second frame, trailing at 14-22, 20-36 before Wong had breaks of 16 and 18.

Yeo finally found his touch when play resumed in the third frame, pocketing almost all balls that came along his way.

Revitalised Yeo had breaks of 14, 15 and 20 before clearing the table after pocketing the last red that kept his title hopes alive.

“That win was a morale booster,” he said.

In the fourth frame, it was points for points before Wong took 14 points to lead at 15-7.

Yeo stayed within the striking distance and changed his tactic before collecting eight points after pocketing a black. All eyes were fixed on the scores, and with Yeo trailing at 37-42, it could still be anybody’s game.

However, Wong committed a ‘mother of all blunders’ when his vest touched the pink ball as he was aiming to pot it in.

That foul not only cost him the precious six points but also the game when Yeo stepped in to overhaul the lead, leaving Wong no chance for a comeback.

The joint-third went to Jee Chau Kim and Tiang Kwong Wei and both collected RM200.

Meanwhile, quarter-finalists Sim Hong Hui, Ricky Thian, James Minggu and Christopher Yii received RM100 each.