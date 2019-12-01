15 houses of worship get special donation

KOTA KINABALU: Fifteen houses of worship in Penampang were recipients of a special donation from the Penampang Parliament Service Centre to carry out their respective activities.

The RM3,000 donation is hoped to help ease the burden of the nine Chinese Temple associations and six mosques as well suraus in Penampang in carrying out their activities like gotong royong, charity work and welfare service, said Pritchard Gumbaris, the Political Secretary of Datuk Darell Leiking, International Trade and Industry Minister cum Penampang Member of Parliament.

The recipients were Masjid Al-Falah Kepayan, Surau Istiqomah Taman Olivia Kepayan, Masjid Al-Taqwa RTM Kepayan, Masjid Baitus Salaam Vista Minitod Penampang, Masjid Nurul Islam Kg Peringatan, Masjid Al-Fattah IPD Penampang, Persatuan Penganut Dewa Wei Sheng Koung, Persatuan Penganut Agama Buddha Len Hua San, Persatuan Penganut Dewa Yu Qing Gong, Persatuan Penganut Dewa Xie Tian Gong, Persatuan Penganut Buddha Xi Tian, Persatuan Penganut Agama Wu Chang Dian, Persatuan Penganut Buddha San Jiao Dian, Persatuan Penganut Agama Sheng Ling Tang and Gabungan Pertubuhan Penganut Agama Tao.

“Living in harmony, understanding and compromising among each other notwithstanding race and religion must be preserved as this will ensure that the rakyat enjoys a prosperous life together.

“It is also important for the rakyat’s future especially in the aspect of development in Sabah and Penampang,” said Pritchard.

The Service Centre also donated equipment to the district’s fire station in appreciation of the hard work the firemen have been doing so far.

Pritchard expressed hope that the three units of Stihl chainsaws, a unit of Stihl Polesaw, static Kernmantle Rescue Rope and repairs done to the winch on the rescue vehicles will help in their rescue operations.

Station Chief John Radsung when thanking the Service Centre and Darell said that the equipment was really needed to ensure that their rescue missions proceed smoothly.