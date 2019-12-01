200kg bombed fish seized

KOTA KINABALU: About 200 kilograms of fish were seized from the Safma Market here by the Marine Operation Force (MOF) when it was found that explosives have been used to cath the fish.

Marine Operations Force commander ACP Hj Mohamad Pajeri Bin Ali sad the integrated operation with the Fishery Department was carried out at the Safma fish market in the state capital at 6pm on Friday (November 29).

“Ten fish stalls were inspected and we managed to seize about 200kg of fish that were believed caught by using fish bombs,” he said.

Pajeri said the confiscated fish, valued at RM4,200, were taken to the MOF Headquarters for further investigation.

He said the objective of the operation was to curb fish bombing activity in the waters of Sabah.

“By stopping sale of bombed fish, we are able to deter fishermen from using this illegal method, which is not only dangerous to be consumed by the public, but also destructive to our marine ecosystem,” he said

He said the case would be investigated under Section 26(1)(c) of the Fishery Act 1985, which provides for a maximum fine of RM20,000 or two-year jail and both if found guilty.