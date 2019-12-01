Blueprint for Bau District to be launched on Dec 14

BAU: The 60-page Blueprint For Bau District will be launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at a Leaders Meet The People programme in Krokong near Bau on Dec 14, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He also disclosed that there will be a presentation of 600 land titles to landowners from Bau district at the same event.

“This is the first ever blueprint to be produced for the district of Bau, to reflect our aspirations for the development of Bau by the year 2030, when Sarawak is expected to reach developed state status.

“As for the 600 land titles, these are issued under Section 18 of the State Land Code. This is the result of close cooperation between the four assemblymen in Bau, namely the constituencies of Batu Kitang, Serembu, Tasik Biru and Opar,” he told reporters here today.

On the blueprint, he said it comprised ideas from a 13-member think tank formed in 2016.

He added the think thank comprised mainly Bidayuhs who make up the majority of the population in Bau.

“It is a very comprehensive blueprint of what needs to be done in Bau district from 2016 to 2030.

“The proposed development plan covers eight main components, namely basic amenities and infrastructure, housing and real estate, tourism, arts, culture and sports, agriculture, capacity building, land matters, publications and industrialisation/investment.

“This will involve big financial allocations. We will leave it to the chief minister to consider before making any announcements,” he said.

Henry earlier officiated at the Bau Bikers Gathering 2019 held in conjunction with the Tasik Biru Carnival.

It attracted the participation of 1,000 people from 100 bike clubs who converged at the Tasik Biru park in motorcycles of various sizes.

Also present were Bau district officer Anielia Siam, Cr Wejok Tumik who represented Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Sarawak Motorcycle Association (Sama) president Datin Seri Elly Zalilah.