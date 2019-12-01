DVS: 70 pct of dogs in the state vaccinated against rabies

KUCHING: The Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has achieved its target to vaccinate 70 per cent of the estimated 205,000 dogs across Sarawak during ‘Ops Rabies’ which began on March 1 this year.

DVS Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud revealed more than 149,000 dogs or 73 per cent of the estimated total dog population were vaccinated.

“However, we will continue to vaccinate (the dogs) until we achieve our mission to be rabies-free by 2025 (in Sarawak),” he said in his speech while officiating at the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) Christmas Charity Bazaar held at Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre (CEWC) here this morning.

He reiterated that continuous public cooperation and support is needed in fighting rabies with the belief that together, rabies in Sarawak can be eradicated.

Dr Adrian was representing Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah at the event.

On another matter, Dr Adrian asserted that SSPCA recently received a new plot of land to build the state-of-the-art Animal Village to cater to the needs of the animals.

However, he added that acquiring the land was just the beginning as funds will have to be raised to build and outfit the facilities.

“This is why SSPCA decided to focus its efforts on fundraising in 2020 for the new Animal Village and have set a target of RM5 million to cover the building costs,” he added.

He announced that Uggah had agreed to approve RM30,000 for SSPCA in its fund-raising efforts.

Meanwhile, the annual Christmas Charity Bazaar taking place at CEWC from 10am to 2pm today saw 61 stalls with various dishes, products, and items for sale in an effort to raise funds for SSPCA.

In her opening speech, the society’s president Datin Dona Drury Wee, said the bazaar became one of its biggest fund-raising events and successfully raised a net amount of about RM90,000 yearly from generous sponsors and members of the public.

“We are hoping to raise about RM100,000 this year,” she said when met by reporters after the ceremony.