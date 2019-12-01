First WFF Borneo Classic uncovers new talents

KUCHING: A host of new talents emerged from the inaugural World Fitness Federation (WFF) Open Championships Borneo Classic staged at Penview Convention Centre, Demak near here on Friday night. Among them was Chong Boon Siong who clinched the Bermuda Model title.

The 44-year-old wireman could not contain his excitement when receiving the trophy from National Amateur Bodybuilders Association (Nabba)-WFF Malaysia vice-president Steve Lee.

“I had my hopes up but I didn’t know how to react when I was announced the winner – wasn’t sure how to take it in.

“But once I saw my wife and children snapping photos of me on stage, it began to settle in. That was when I really celebrated,” he told reporters when met after finale.

Although he had been training intensively over the past 10 years Chong revealed that he never thought of competing before the WFF Borneo Classic.

“I just wanted to have a well-built physique but somehow I felt that I was ready to compete this year,” he said.

Abdul Rauf Abdul Razak and ND Newaz Sharif, who finished second and third respectively, were also newbies to WFF competition.

Other winners were Rocky Lok (Men’s Bodybuilding), Grace Toh (Women’s Sports Model) and Sunky Wang (Women’s Bikini Model).

All WFF Borneo Classic winners – except for the bodybuilding category – will be sponsored to enter the Nabba-WFF Malaysia Open Championships to be held in Kuala Lumpur from Dec 14-15.

“The sponsorship is inclusive of return air tickets and also accommodation worth RM1,000 – subject to terms and conditions,” said WFF Borneo vice president Deborah Dawson Chong.

Deborah, who was also the event’s organising chairperson, added that the Men’s Bodybuilding champion will be provided with accommodation, meals and flight tickets to Kuala Lumpur in May next year for the WFF Pro Card Championships (Bodybuilding) worth RM1,500.