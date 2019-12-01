Jelajah Borneo to promote Sabah as motoring destination

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has commended the organising of Jelajah Borneo 2019, a high-powered motoring event which strives to promote Sabah as a motoring destination.

Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said that the government supports high impact programmes that would benefit Sabah including those related to tourism.

He added that such programmes should be expanded further at national level so that Sabah’s economy could grow.

He reminded that the tourism sector in Sabah has the capacity to reach greater heights by attracting more tourists to the state.

“The government’s effort to promote new attractions in Sabah requires the involvement of more parties,” he said when speaking at the launch of the Jelajah Borneo 2019 programme where he was represented by the Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Assaffal P. Alian.

Shafie also expressed his gratitude to the Persatuan Anak Tanjung Aru (Pesata) and Sabah Big Bikers Association (SBBA) for organising the event with 20 big bikers travelling over 2,000 kilometers starting today.

They will be stopping at 35 locations.