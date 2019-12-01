Madius listed as recipient of ‘Bantuan Musim Tengkujuh’ is not fake news – Junz

KOTA KINABALU: Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong has cleared the air about Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau being listed as a recipient of the ‘Bantuan Musim Tengkujuh’ (Monsoon Season assistance) meant for rubber smallholders in Sabah.

Junz, who was asked to comment on the list with Madius’ name listed as a recipient of RM600 for November, December 2019 and January 2020, said that he had checked and it was verified that Madius is a rubber smallholder.

“Yes, I have checked, it’s true because he also is a smallholder,” Junz said, adding that Madius’ rubber lot in Kampung Guakon Tuaran was planted in 2014.