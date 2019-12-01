Palliative Care Association holds raffles draw

KOTA KINABALU: The Palliative Care Association of Kota Kinabalu (PCAKK) held the raffles draw for its 19th Annual Charity Dinner and Concert here at Lintasan Deasoka yesterday.

The draw was held in conjunction with the raffles tickets sale that was organised in conjunction with the said dinner held on July 26 this year.

The draw was officiated and drawn by City Hall Corporate Affairs Director Syron A Tunggalou and PCAKK Honorary Legal Advisor Datin Mary Gomez and witnessed by PCAKK Honorary Legal Advisor Khian Chong.

The grand prize of the draw was a Limited James Bond 007 Quantum of Solace Edition Omega Watch, which was donated by Richard Lee, who is a dedicated volunteer for PCAKK.

The second prize was a Red Vespa Sprint 150 ABS and the third prize was a Whitby Lamb Skin Black Leather Jacket by Reserve, which was made exclusively by Myer Australia.

PCAKK president Rokiah Ya’acob said that the objective of the raffles draw was to collect more funding for the association to enable it to carry out its programmes.

“We need more than RM700,000 to run our programmes each year. We need to pay the salary and equipment for our nurses,” Rokiah told reporters when met at the event.

Meanwhile, PCAKK organising chairperson Datuk Margaret Lim said that yearly expenses would increase each year.

“When we started of, we used to look after 15 patients. After that, a few years ago, the numbers grew 110 patients at any one time. As of yesterday (Friday) when we received our report, it was revealed that we have over 189 patients,” said Margaret, adding that PCAKK had also been working with local hospitals.

For PCAKK’s 20th annual dinner, which is scheduled to be held on August 14 next year, the association is planning to invite the Freddie Mercury tribute band as the main attraction for the show.

The PCAKK is a charitable service organisation that aims to provide home care support service and loaning of medical aid and equipment for patients to use at home with no charge.

Apart from financial assistance, members of the public may also donate equipment such as wheelchairs and beds to PCAKK or they can opt to sign up as volunteers for the association.