Sabah requests devolution power in five types of tourism licenses from federal government

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment hoped the request for devolution of power from the federal government to approve and issue five types of tourism licensing, which has been put on hold, will bear fruit.

Its minister Datuk Christina Liew said the request made through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) would enable Sabah to approve applications for tourism-related licensing and to issue licences.

However, MOTAC said the devolution of power to the state has yet to be implemented, considering that matters in connection with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are still under negotiation.

“I had urged the federal government to empower Sabah to approve and issue five types of tourism licensing.

“These are the entry and exit licence for tourism agents, licence for tourist guides, licence for tourism vehicles, ticket licensing and licence to manage tourism training schools or institutions,” she said in her speech in conjunction with the 12th Sabah Tourism Awards 2019, here last night.

Liew said If MOTAC granted licensing autonomy to Sabah, the move would boost tourism and enhance efficiency of the industry’s service delivery system.

“In short, my request for devolution of power in this respect has been put on hold subject to the finalisation of devolution of power based on the MA63 which is still under negotiation, I keep my fingers crossed and hope it bears fruit,” she said. – Bernama