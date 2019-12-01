S’wak finish second in MSSM kabbadi

KUCHING: Sarawak boys gave a good account of themselves when they finished second in the recent Majlis Sukan Sekolah Malaysia (MSSM) Under-16 Kabbadi Championship held at the Kuala Selangor Indoor Stadium in Selangor.

The team comprised Alif Asri Buang, Marwan Faiq Mohammad, Wan Faizuddin Wan Abdul Rahman, Shahidayat Azmiezal Zainuddin, Muhammad Sofwan Adli A’ssri, Abdul Kharlman Abdul Khalid, Aiman Farhan Ismail from SMK Matang Jaya.

Other players were Syed Raziq Ezzudin Wan Abdul Rahim, Mohammad Azreeq Aiman Abdul Rahman and Ahmad Syahmie Senu from SMK Agama Tunaz.

They were accompanied by technical officer Mohamad Razali Rahimi, who is also deputy president of the Sarawak Kabaddi Association, team manager Roslan Juis and coach Jazmi Hafey Jeffery.

In the four-team competition played on a league system, Sarawak kicked off their campaign with a 36-13 win over Perak.

They won by a bigger margin against Kedah with a resounding 67-13 victory but lost 21-41 to Selangor in the final league game.

“It is a great result for our U16 boys as this is the first time that we have competed in an U16 tournament.

“That will give us the much needed confidence to prepare our boys for the U11 and U16 tournaments next year,” said Sarawak head coach Ganisan Punisamy.

“It also showed that our development programme is right on track,” he added.

He thanked the players and officials for their strong commitment in the competition and congratulated them for bringing glory to the state.