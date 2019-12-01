Tourism Malaysia targets 92.8 million domestic tourists in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia, in collaboration with Malaysia Airlines (MAS) today launched special holiday packages for the year 2020 with a target of 92.8 million local visitors throughout the year.

The domestic tourists are expected to spend a total of RM76.9 billion.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof said the targeted figure was an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the estimated figure of 85.2 million domestic tourists for this year.

”The latest collaboration with Malaysia Airlines helps to strengthen the effort of promoting domestic tourism especially for Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VM2020).

“Domestic tourism has always been the backbone of our tourism industry. The Cuti-Cuti Malaysia brand was developed to inculcate the value of holiday culture among Malaysians and transform the way domestic holidays are viewed.

“It is hoped that with the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign, and with critical support from industry players such as MAS, we will succeed to reach the target of 30 million international tourist arrivals and RM100 billion tourist receipts,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Packages with MHholidays at Sunway Putra Mall, here today.

He also said that the packages was in-line with Tourism Malaysia’s mission to stimulate the growth of domestic tourism in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Operations Officer, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said from now until 9 December 2019, MHholidays will be offering discounts of up to 70 percent on selected hotels and flights, across MAS domestic destinations for immediate travel until Mac 31, 2020.

Ahmad Luqman said the packages offered allow customers to enjoy free one-night stay with a purchase of a four-night stay package at selected hotels.

“To commemorate the launch, MHholidays will be offering great discounts of hotels and flights, plus free-night stay with over 120 properties in Malaysia,” he added.

Malaysia Airlines current domestic destinations on promotion include Langkawi, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Johor Bahru, Labuan, Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Alor Setar, Kuantan, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Sandakan, and Tawau. – Bernama