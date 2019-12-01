Upko branch members join Bersatu

TUARAN: Kampung Penampang Baru Upko branch chief Samson Sipulin together with 40 members have quit the party and joined Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), effective yesterday.

Samson, who is also former Kg Penampang Baru village chief, submitted their membership application forms to Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, who is also Tuaran Bersatu Division chief, during the official opening ceremony of Kg Penampang Baru Bersatu Branch held at the village multipurpose hall yesterday.

The move by Samson and its members to join Bersatu means that Kg Penampang Baru Upko Branch is officially dissolved.

Samson said he and the rest of the branch members had decided to leave Upko because they had lost confidence in the Upko struggles which went off course from its original struggles.

“The Upko leadership’s decision to change the party’s name from Pasok Momogun Kadazan Dusun Murut Bersatu to Pertubuhan Kinabalu Progresif Bersatu makes Upko irrelevant to the Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) community,” he said.

Hajiji, in his speech, welcomed Samson and his branch members into Bersatu to support the party’s struggles together.

“Bersatu carries an inclusive political approach for all communities in Sabah, especially the indigenous people.

“Since its inception, Bersatu has given recognition to the indigenous community in Sabah and this is enshrined within the party’s constitution.

“This makes Bersatu a national-based party which has legally placed the Sabah indigenous people at the most appropriate position in line with the spirit and principles of the Federal and Sabah State Constitutions,” he said.

Hajiji said Sabah Bersatu is committed and working together with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).