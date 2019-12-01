Wildlife protection: Education better than enforcement, opines community leader

KAPIT: A local community leader has called upon the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and other relevant agencies to hold briefings on the prohibition over sales of meat and items derived from wild animals listed under protected species.

He acknowledges that the enforcement exercises conducted by these authorities have good intention behind them, which is to protect wildlife from becoming extinct, due to poaching.

However, he also believes that the communities need to understand better when it comes to the conservation of these protected animals.

“Conducting raids on the market and confiscating the wild game meat are not that effective in discouraging the selling and the buying of these items.

“It’s like when ‘the cat comes, the mice would run away and hide; when the coast is clear, they come out again’.

“Why don’t the relevant department run seminars and briefings that would engage the community leaders and members of the JKKKs (village security and development committees)? Share with them the vital information — for example, the kind of animals listed as totally protected species.

“I believe education is better than enforcement. Only when the people understand the importance of conservation, would the laws become more effective,” said the community leader, wishing to remain anonymous.

He claimed that many vendors at the market here would ‘sniff’ news about an upcoming raid; thus, many would escape being apprehended.

“The things that they cannot sell openly at the market, they would sell by the roadside or the junction.” In early October this year, hundreds of wildlife parts such as hornbill’s casques and feathers, peacock’s feathers, pangolin scales, porcupine quills, bear bile and antlers identified as deriving from barking deers, were confiscated during a raid over this town.

A man, aged 56, was also arrested to facilitate investigations.

This operation was one among five operations carried out by the enforcement unit of the SFC.

The other four cases involved the sales of meats and parts deriving from wild animals, including those under the protected list, as well as some live animals.