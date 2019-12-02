67 drug suspects arrested

KOTA KINABALU: The police nabbed 54 suspects in 19 raids under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 from November 23 to 29.

City police chief ACP Habibi Haji Majinji said the police had also seized 140.95 grams of methamphetamine, or syabu, and 21.96 grams of ketamine, which were estimated to worth RM24,435.50.

He said of the 54 suspects, one was arrested as special preventive measure, six for drug dealing, 11 for drug possession and 36 for tested positive for drugs.

“Forty of the suspects nabbed are locals while the remaining 14 are foreigners.

“The arrested suspects are aged between 13 and 54.”

Meanwhile, the Narcotic Crime Investigation Department of the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters (IPD) had also raided Kampung Bakau, Kampung Sembulan and the surrounding of Kampung Sinsuran in the Ops Sarang from November 27 to 29.

A total of 13 suspects were arrested for various drug offences during the operation.