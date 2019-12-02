An epic night run for more than 2,000 at Padang Merdeka

KUCHING: More than 2,000 people turned up for Sarawak Tourism Board’s (STB) inaugural Epic Night Run at Padang Merdeka on Saturday.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said the run was divided into two categories, namely 5km which saw the participation of 1,000 running enthusiasts and 3km which was participated by 1,500 participants.

“The participants range from amateurs and professional runners, housewives, grannies to the youngest participant at two years old,” she said prior to the flagging off of the run.

Sharzede explained that the word ‘epic’ used in the run is an acronym where ‘E’ stood for excellence, ‘P’ for professionalism, ‘I’ for integrity and ‘C’ for caring.

“Epic are some of the highest forms of human values anyone would always imagine, to propel oneself to be better standing in the society and community they live in.

“That is what we specifically desire of, and these values, if translated into actions, can make the world a better place to share and live in.”

Proceeds from the run are channeled to Dyslexia Association in Sarawak, Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness (SCAN) and BeFrienders Kuching.

The event was supported by Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Kuching North City Commission, Padawan Municipal Council, the police, Spativate, WormingUp, the Granary Kitchen and Bar, Plaza Merdeka, Merdeka Palace Hotel and Suites, Kuching Waterfront Hotel, the medical support team from the St John Ambulance, and volunteers.

Also present was STB chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz.