CM: Free bus service to be implemented earliest by April or May next year

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says the free school bus service, which he had announced when tabling the state Budget 2020 last month, will be implemented in the city earliest by April or May next year.

He said this was because the Sarawak government needed to buy new buses for the service.

“We need quite a number of good and new buses for the safety of our children,” he said at the launch of the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) office at Bampfyle Road, here today.

Besides that, Abang Johari said the relevant authorities were still identifying the route and the number of buses to be used for the purpose.

For a start, he said the Sarawak government would operate this free school bus service in Kuching city and the service would be extended to (Miri), Sibu and Bintulu if the pilot initiative was successful.

He said the bus service would be based on the ‘hop on-hop off’ concept, where students could board the bus to go to their respective schools on the route provided.

“We are identifying several routes involving the Petra Jaya area including Matang as well as from Kuching south to Tabuan Jaya.

“We offer this free school bus service to all Sarawakians, including those serving in state or federal public services with the hope that it will at least partially offset the burden on parents to pay for school fares.

When tabling the 2020 Budget in November, Abang Johari said the state government would introduce the Free School Bus Service next year in Kuching city.

He said the service would also help reduce traffic congestion in urban areas.