Committee to monitor gig economy welfare

ALOR SETAR: The special committee set up by the government to draw up a long-term solution to gig economy-related issues will focus on the welfare of workers and preventing them from being exploited by employers.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the committee would look for ways to create a ‘win-win’ situation between workers and employers.

“Negotiation with the ministry involved is still in progress… we will try our best to find a solution to ensure workers in this sector (gig economy) are not exploited by their employers,” he told reporters after opening the Labor Enrichment and Professionalism (LEAP) Seminar here yesterday.

He was asked to comment on the government’s move to protect the welfare of workers involved in the gig economy and to avoid issues involving employees of a food delivery company from cropping up again. The setting up of the special committee, comprising the Youth and Sports Ministry, Human Resources Ministry and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry was announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently.

Gig economy refers to an economic activity carried out by an individual by selling services to other people and is carried out either full-time or part-time.

On the seminar, which is organised by the Department of Trade Union Affairs Affairs and Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Bhd, Mahfuz said it aimed to enhance knowledge, skills and professionalism of workers.

This seminar is to prepare workers for the changing work environment, apart from ensuring that their jobs remain relevant, despite the change in technology in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0,” he said. — Bernama