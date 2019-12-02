RM2,000 minimum financial aid only for state civil servants, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawakians who are federal civil servants in the state will just have to grin and bear it when their state counterparts receive their special monetary aid from the Sarawak government before Christmas.

Chief MInister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today that he had to turn down an appeal by the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak to give the financial assistance to the federal civil servants in the state.

He said while he wished he could give the federal civil servants the aid, the state government must abide by the federal government’s policy which involves the civil service throughout the country.

“If the Sarawak government gives bonus to you, the federal civil servants in other states also will ask. So if we do it, it will be a problem to the country. So we give bonus only to the civil servants serving in the Sarawak government only.

“What to do. If can be given, why not. But the constraint is there,” he said when opening Cuepacs Sarawak’s office at Jalan Bampfylde here.

Abang Johari had on Nov 13 announced the aid of two month’s basic salary or a minimum RM2,000 for the state’s civil servants in his winding-up speech during the State Legislative Assembly sitting to help the public servants cope with the increasing cost of living.

Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion said last week that the aid would be paid out on Dec 18, the same day as their payday.

He pointed out that it would benefit 16,000 members of the state civil service from all categories from management to professionals and support management.