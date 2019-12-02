Stressed man commits suicide

KOTA KINABALU: A 26-year-old local man believed to have suffered from a lot of stress, had committed suicide yesterday.

His body was found at an apartment at Jalan Tuaran Bypass by a woman who claimed to be his relative.

An ambulance team from the Sabah Women and Children Hospital in Likas attempted to resuscitate the victim but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the police have not found any object at the scene to indicate foul play.

Police investigation found that the victim had expressed to a relative that he was under a lot of stress on social media.

The body has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for an autopsy.