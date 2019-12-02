Suara Veteran sets up Federation of ATM Veteran Associations

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of military veterans who call themselves Suara Veteran has initiated the establishment of the Federation of Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Veteran Associations in efforts to strengthen collaboration to fight for their rights, facilities and welfare of members and dependents.

Suara Veteran coordinator, Lieutenant Colonel (R) Jalil Ithnin said this federation of 148 ATM veteran associations nationwide which comprises 305,000 members has been registered with the Department of Veterans Affairs (JHEV).

“The idea is to move towards one platform of action and one unified voice. In our opinion no veteran splinter group will be able to defend their cause without large numbers or a federation.

“As such the purpose of having this coalition is to command a majority without compromising the status quo of each association,” he told reporters after the Suara Veteran’s committee meeting here yesterday.

Jalil who is also a former senior officer of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), said Suara Veteran has appealed to the Armed Forces Council (MAT) to review the pension adjustments and allowances for veterans with disabilities due to war, seen as incompatible with the services and sacrifices which have been rendered.

“We also hope that the MAT would establish a system and method of providing timely remission as well as provide social security protection based on merits, to former officers and members who have been terminated for disciplinary offences.

“Our mission is to operate as one body capable of following up closely with the National Veterans Council (MVK), MAT and JHEV,” he said. — Bernama