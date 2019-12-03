33-year-old man killed in landslide at Kampung Bunan in Serian

KUCHING: A 33-year-old man was killed in a landslide at Jalan Mongkos, Kampung Bunan in Serian this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nicholas Jawan, from Kampung Rudan Rayang in Padawan.

According to a statement by the Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre, the victim, who was working at a construction site located not far from the village. was found buried under the landslide.

Bomba said the contractor managed to pull the victim’s body out from the rubble when they arrived.

“However, the victim was pronounced dead by the paramedics from Kampung Bunan and the body was handed over to the police for further investigation.”