Customs destroys 8.94 million sticks of contraband cigarettes worth over RM5.9 mln

MIRI: Miri Customs department Enforcement section yesterday destroyed a total of 8.94 million sticks of contraband cigarettes worth more than RM5.9 million including tax.

In a press statement today, Sarawak Customs Department director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said the contraband cigarettes were seized during the enforcement operations carried out in 2015.

“On Dec 2 at around 12pm, personnel from the Miri Customs Department Enforcement section destroyed the seized cigarettes worth RM865,200 at the Miri City Council (MCC) landfill.

“The cigarettes involved unpaid taxes amounting RM5,122,262.40,” she said.

Among the brands that were disposed were Era Menthol, Era Ice Plus, Era Full Flavour and Era Black Menthol.

The department called on the public to channel information on contraband to the department’s toll free line 1-800-888855, http://aduan.customs.gov.my, or any Customs office throughout Sarawak.