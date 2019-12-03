Enhancing laws to make penalties rehabilitative for offenders

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the government was currently reviewing to enhance laws to make the penalties more rehabilitative rather than just punitive for offenders.

Mujahid said this measure was aimed at giving room for the offenders to correct themselves to be better persons.

“In enhancing these laws, the most important is the element of rehabilitation or reformation and not merely imposing punishment.

“Hence, the offenders have the opportunity and room to be given advice and definitely we need to look at the categories (of offences committed),” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here yesterday.

Mujahid was asked to comment on the case of six men having to appear before the Hulu Terengganu Shariah Lower Court yesterday for not performing Friday prayers last August.

According to media reports, the accused were charged under Section 16 of the amended Terengganu Shariah Criminal Offences Enactment 2016 for not performing Friday prayers and faced a fine of up to RM3,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years, if convicted. — Bernama