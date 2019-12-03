HLISB strengthens local halal industry with Ramly partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: Ramly Group (Ramly) is digitally adapting and transforming its business via its partnership with Hong Leong Islamic Bank (HLISB). This is part of Ramly’s move towards future fitting its business for the digital economy and cashless society in Malaysia.

According to its press statement, Ramly will be taking on the HLISB’s digitally-enabled banking solutions that include cash and liquidity management through HLConnectFirst, the bank’s online and mobile banking platform for businesses and payments solutions. All of these financial products and services are Shariah-compliant through HLISB.

HLISB chief executive officer Jasani Abdullah pointed out that one of the key focus areas of the bank is to facilitate the growth of the local halal industry especially in the food sector through relevant and syariah-compliant banking products, services and solutions that are digital at the core.

“The halal industry is a rapidly growing industry both globally and in Malaysia, with food making up about 60 per cent of the industry. The bank aims to be at the forefront in growing the strength of the Halal business community in an era where companies have to adapt their businesses towards the direction of Industrial Revolution 4.0. To have Ramly, one of the most well-known local halal food brands be the bank’s key partner marks an important milestone in our journey to support the halal industry and be a leading Islamic digital bank in Malaysia.”

To keep up with the rapid cashless economy migration, Ramly would also deploy the bank’s cashless payment solution with the All-in-One merchant Point-of-Sales terminal at all bistros, marts and kiosks nationwide, enabling the acceptance of all cards and major e-wallet operators such as Boost, TNG e-wallet, WeChat Pay, AliPay and Samsung Pay.

“As we look towards the next phase of growth of Ramly, we recognise the need to transition towards a more digitized business model as the country also moves into a digital economy. We believe that by deepening and strengthening our working relationship with HLISB, we are able to operate with better cost and operational efficiency and optimisation as well as appeal to our customer base that seek cashless payment options,” said Ramly Group chairman and managing director Datuk Dr Ramly Mokni.

Jasani added that the bank is committed to helping customers grow their businesses through integrated financial services ecosystem and capabilities.

“The key objective of our banking solutions are tailored our products and services to the needs of our customers. The digitisation of our banking solutions would not only enable smoother customer journeys and seamless banking experiences but also fine tune their internal process that can be woven in the day-to-day activities of their businesses,” said Jasani.

Moving forward, both Ramly and HLISB have plans to on-board the predominantly cash-based small independent stalls who carry the ‘Ramly Burger’ brand with the bank’s cashless payment solution. This is in an effort to help bring these micro-enterprises be part of the digital economy and realise a vision of a digital enabled future of banking for all in the country.