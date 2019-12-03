MinDef seeks allocation to face cyber threats

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (MinDef) is seeking for an additional allocation to face a new threat, namely, cyber attacks as stated in the Defence White Paper (KPP), said its Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said the ministry endeavoured to obtain more funds and found that Members of Parliament including from the opposition wanted the ministry to boost the acquisition of assets specifically in facing the threat of cyber attacks.

‘’Yes, they (government and opposition Members of Parliament) are of the same view that it is necessary for my ministry to boost assets because our country is facing a new threat, namely, cyber attack.

‘’This includes the use of drones, radar and others, not that we don’t have them but they have to be increased,’’ he told a media conference after attending the monthly gathering of the Ministry of Defence at Auditorium Wisma Pertahanan, here.

Yesterday, Mohamad tabled the KPP in Dewan Rakyat, which stipulated the national defence strategic direction for the period 2021 to 2030 to protect the interests of Malaysia and to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The KPP, which involved eight main messages, was tabled to renew the National Defence Policy (DPN) so that the strategy and capability were in tandem and relevant with the global security situation.

Also present at the gathering was his deputy, Liew Chin Tong.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) must be prepared to look after the Sabah and Sarawak areas including the waters, jungles and territorial waters of the nation so that all forms of crimes could be reduced.

‘’I hope ATM can reduce crimes at the borders,’’ he said.

In another development, asked on the preparation to face the monsoon season on the east coast, RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said RMAF was in a state of readiness to extend aid to the flood victims especially in Terengganu and Kelantan.

He said the number of personnel and military assets mobilised currently were adequate following the situation but it depended on requests and the situation.

‘’We will send more personnel to help if the flood situation becomes worse,’’ he said.

Affendi said RMAF had co-operated with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) in performing several mercy flights for flood victims including sending basic food items.

Yesterday, Bernama reported Nadma would send 2,000 more tents to meet the need of the flood victims who were increasing in number due to the uncertain weather.

In the meantime, 10,000 units of tents had been distributed to temporary relief centres (PPS) in three states, namely, Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu. – Bernama