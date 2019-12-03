PFLNG Dua to start commercial operations in Nov 2020

GEOJE: Petronas’ Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Dua (PFLNG Dua) is expected to start commercial operations in November 2020.

Its chief executive officer Abang Yusuf Abang Puteh said the vessel, designed to extract gas from deepwater gas reservoirs in depths up to 1,500 meters is scheduled for completion and sail away from the shipyard to Malaysian waters in February 2020.

“We will be able to start it up in July, followed by commercial operation in November 2020,” he told Bernama and TV3 in an interview here.

PFLNG Dua will be moored over the Rotan Gas Field at a water depth of 1,300 metres, located 140km offshore Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, with the capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

However, it cannot reach its full capacity immediately.

“Like any other normal plant we need to ramp up and fine tune the unit before we can reach the maximum capacity,” he said.

He said PFLNG Dua would be located in Rotan for at least 15 to 16 years in view of a number of ongoing exploration works in nearby areas.

“If there are smaller fields around Rotan that are economically viable, it makes more sense to tie it back to the floater rather than relocating it,” he added.

PFLNG Dua is 100 per cent owned by national oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), which is an integrated global LNG producer with over 40 years of experience.

The first floater, PFLNG Satu is located in Kebabangan Gas Field, 90km offshore Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and has the capacity to extract gas from reservoirs of up to 200 metres.

To-date, Petronas has safely delivered more than 10,000 LNG cargoes from its global portfolio of facilities in Malaysia, Australia, Egypt and soon, Canada.

The PFLNG DUA will support Petronas’ global LNG portfolio and enhance its reputation as a preferred and reliable LNG supplier. — Bernama