Sabah policeman jailed one day, fined RM1,000 for losing pistol

KOTA KINABALU: A policeman attached to the Penampang Police Station was jailed for one day and fined RM1,000, in default, three months’ jail by a Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for losing a .38 Smith revolver and Wesson SPL 2.

Magistrate Afiq Agoes imposed the sentences on Mohd Izzam Gorudin Abdullah, 34, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 35 of the Arms Act 1960.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to one year or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Mohd Izzam had lost his pistol bearing registration numbers J789229 at a fuel station at Jalan Penampang on March 26, 2017.

The facts of the case stated that before the incident, the accused and his friend were sleeping in a car and upon waking up, he found that the pistol, which was kept in a sling bag, was missing.

Investigation revealed that the pistol went missing while he was sleeping and the sling bag was put on the gearbox. The accused was found careless because he kept the pistol in the sling bag.

National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Lawrence Lim Ming Zoong, who represented the accused, urged the court to impose a lenient sentence on the accused, who is married with four children.

The counsel submitted that this was the accused’s first offence and he had regretted what he had done.

In reply, the prosecution left the matter for the court to decide.