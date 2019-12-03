Signatures on cheques to pay Ahmad Zahid’s credit cards were made using a stamp, high court told

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here yesterday heard that the signatures on six cheques to pay for Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s credit cards and charge card were made using a stamp and not by handwritten signatures.

This was raised by Ahmad Zahid’s lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik during his cross-examination on vice-president of Malayan Bank Berhad (Maybank) in charge of credit card fraud and dispute management department, Anoop Singh Gulzara Singh, 46.

Referring to a report signed by expert chemist, Siti Nur Musliha Mohamad Noor from the Chemistry Department, Anoop Singh said the report stated that the signatures on the six cheques were produced using a stamp.

According to the report, due to the nature of the questioned signatures being produced using a stamp and not handwritten signatures, Siti Nur Musliha was not able to form an opinion on the authorship of the signatures.

Anoop Singh, the ninth prosecution witness was testifying on the fifth day of the trial of Ahmad Zahid, 66, who faces 47 charges involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

When suggested by Hisyam that Ahmad Zahid did not stamp the six cheques as a cardholder, the witness answered he did not know.

Hisyam: I put it to you, at the time the six cheques were stamped, Ahmad Zahid had no knowledge it was stamped by his personal assistant, Major Mazlina (Mazlan).

Anoop Singh: I do not know.

Ahmad Zahid, 66, pleaded not guilty to a total of 47 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust, eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The hearing before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues today. — Bernama