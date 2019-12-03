SEB, Sarawak Gas to adopt 6 schools for NREB’s PALS programme

KUCHING: The Natural Resources and Environment Board Sarawak (NREB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Gas) for its Adopted School Environmentalist Club Programme (PALS) today.

Through this MoU, the two corporations have agreed to provide an annual grant of RM3,000 to six adopted schools for a period of three years to carry out environmental projects or activities at the respective schools.

SEB will be adopting four schools namely SMK Agama Tun Ahmad Zaidi, Kuching; SMK Kai Chung, Bintangor; SMK Three Rivers, Mukah; and SK Trusan, Lawas while Petronas Carigali will be adopting SMK Baru Bintulu and SK St Anthony Bintulu.

Signing the MoU were NREB Sarawak Environmental Quality controller Justine Jok Jau Emang while SEB and Petronas Carigali were represented by its general manager (CSR and Sustainability) Jiwari Abdullah and administration manager Madang Dimbab respectively.

The MoU documents will be exchanged between the parties tomorrow in a ceremony witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Earlier in his speech, Justine said PALS was an environmental education flagship programme introduced by NREB to Sarawak schools in 1999 as a platform for students to obtain environmental knowledge, skills and values through environmental-related activities.

“Participating schools will prepare the proposal on the acitivites and will be given a PALS Launching Grant of RM1,000 for primary schools and RM1,500 for secondary schools.

“However, we found that these schools often faced financial shortage in running PALS and as such NREB has taken the initiative to overcome this by introducing the PALS Adopted Schools Programme for corporate and private sectors to jointly contribute funds to schools of their choice as part of their corporate social environmental responsibility (CSER),” he explained.

There are currently 378 primary and secondary schools in Sarawak implementing PALS.

Justine said since NREB introduced the PALS Adopted Schools Programme in 2016, 14 corporate bodies and companies have adopted 33 schools to date, with a total allocation and commitment of RM241,000 up to the year 2021.

The first MoU was signed last year in Bintulu involving 12 corporate bodies and companies and 27 schools.