Woman jailed for abusing 12-year-old niece

KOTA KINABALU: A 46-year-old woman was jailed for three years by the Sessions Court here yesterday for abusing her 12-year-old niece.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the sentence on Heslin Arpan after she pleaded guilty under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 when the case came up for pre-trial case management.

The charge provides for a jail term of up to 20 years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Heslin, who was represented by counsel Siti Suherah Usman, admitted to committing the offence against the minor at a village in Kota Belud on October 26.

The facts of the case stated that the complainant, who is a doctor, conducted a physical check-up on the victim and found scratch, bruises and swollen marks on her hand, leg and thigh.

Apart from the new marks, there were also scratch marks on her back, old bruises marks and cuts on her thigh and hands.

An X-ray was also conducted on the girl but she did not suffer any bone fracture.

The complainant had then interviewed the victim who revealed that she was often abused by her auntie (the accused), who beat her with an iron rod and a wooden stick.

She further told the complainant that she was also pinched, punched and kicked by her auntie and she was not allowed to sleep in the house, but outside using a sarong to cover herself.

The victim claimed that she was not given any food when the accused’s husband was not around.

She had confided all what her auntie had done to her to her schoolmate.

The victim’s mother had asked the accused to look after her daughter and she had agreed to do so.