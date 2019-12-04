18 voting age: EC in midst of amending relevant laws

KOTA KINABALU: The Election Commission (EC) is currently preparing amendments to the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002 and other laws pertaining to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the implementation of the 18-year-old voting age and automatic voter registration.

Its chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said he expected all these matters to be completed within 18 to 24 months from the date of the amendment passed by the Dewan Negara on July 25.

“The expected date of implementation is by July 2021. In addition, to meet the needs of voters expected to increase to 22.7 million voters, the EC have been actively updating the voting districts.

“The updating process will help coordinate all the necessary additional polling centres including the establishment of alternative voting centres in appropriate areas,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after an engagement session with members of political parties and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Sabah here today.

Commenting on the session Azhar Azizan said it was aimed at obtaining views and recommendations of political parties and NGOs on new issues and policies related to the three functions of the EC, including voters’ registration and redelineation of electoral boundaries.

“A total of 28 people representing 14 political parties, and 32 representing 14 NGOs were present to provide their suggestions and views on issues related to the EC,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, Azhar Azizan should be held within 60 days from the date the EC receives the court’s notification on the decision.

Yesterday, the Federal Court upheld the Election Court ruling nullifying Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the Kimanis parliamentary seat in the last general election, thus paving the way for a by-election in the constituency. – Bernama