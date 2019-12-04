CM: RM500 special assistance to be given out to federal civil servants in Sarawak

KUCHING: Federal civil servants in Sarawak will receive RM500 special assistance from the Sarawak government to be paid next June in appreciation of their services to the state.

This was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today at the end of the State Civil Service Day at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

“The State Cabinet has just agreed to give special assistance of RM500 to federal civil servants to add to the RM500 bonus they are receiving from the federal government.

“We will only disburse this next June,” he said.

Abang Johari had in his speech earlier said the Sarawak government cannot pay the same amount of state civil servants’ bonus of two months’ ba­sic salary or a min­i­mum of RM2,000 to the federal civil servants.

“For the federal civil servants I will find a way for you, maybe in terms of incentives. Let’s pray that Sarawak stays peaceful and prosperous so that we can increase the state’s revenue.

“I appreciate the services of federal government officers to Sarawak,” he said.

He added state civil servants will be receiving two months’ ba­sic salary or a min­i­mum of RM2,000 as bonus from Sarawak government before Christmas.

Abang Johari also said the Sarawak government is considering Cuepacs Sarawak’s request for a housing area for federal civil servants.

“We are studying the strategic area for this housing area where we can also provide affordable housing,” he said.

There are currently 94,971 federal civil servants in Sarawak.