Everyone free to make suggestions — Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the suggestion by his communications and media adviser Datuk A.

Kadir Jasin to appoint Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as special functions minister was Kadir’s personal opinion.

Dr Mahathir said while all parties were free to voice out, it was up to him to consider their views.

“That is his opinion.

In Malaysia we are free to express our views.

“We have freedom of speech.

You can ask what you like but whether I respond or not, what I think I keep it to myself…,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here yesterday.

He said this when asked to comment on Kadir’s suggestion Monday that Anwar be made special functions minister.

Asked on proposed constitutional amendments to limit the tenure of the prime minister to two terms, Dr Mahathir said: “I am already 94 years old.

Do you want me to be prime minister until 100 years?” Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong today tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No.2) 2019 regarding the tenure of the prime minister’s post.

Under the proposed amendments, a member of the Dewan Rakyat cannot be appointed as the prime minister if he had held the post for two terms of Parliament.

Last October, Dr Mahathir said the government planned to limit the period of service for the posts of prime minister, menteri besar and chief minister to two terms.

This was among the promises contained in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto for the last general election. — Bernama