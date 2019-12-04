GOF nets contraband fags, beer worth RM531,840 in double swoop

SIBU: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized contraband worth RM531,840 and arrested three individuals during raids on two premises in Betong on Monday.

GOF Battalion 10 deputy commanding officer DSP Frediel Nyambong said the items confiscated were smuggled cigarettes and beer believed destined for the local market.

The first raid took place around noon and saw GOF personnel seize 133 cartons of cigarettes and 10 boxes of beer worth a combined RM25,440.

“Two women who are employees at the premises were detained to facilitate further investigation,” Frediel told a press conference here yesterday.

The team then proceeded to a nearby premises where they carried out the second raid, netting 3,376 boxes of beer worth RM506,400 and arresting a man who claimed to be the owner of the premises.

“The man has a previous record for a similar offence committed in Sri Aman in August this year,” he disclosed, adding the premises is believed to be a storage facility for the contraband prior to distribution in the local market.

Frediel said the two cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 for possessing or selling smuggled items.