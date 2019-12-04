Human Resource Ministry to step up TVET promotion

IPOH: The Human Resource Ministry will step up promotion of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through outreach programmes at primary and secondary schools, especially in rural areas nationwide.

Minister M Kula Segaran said the effort under the SkillsMalaysia 2.0 programme was launched yesterday to attract more young people to further their studies in TVET.

He said SkillsMalaysia 2.0 was the ministry’s aspiration to produce human capital with integrity and competitive through TVET.

“This launch is reasonable, taking into account technological development, especially the Industrial Revolution 4.0 for the post-2020 era where many new jobs require a combination of technical knowledge, analytical and interaction skills,” he said.

Kula Segaran said this in his speech at the launching of SkillsMalaysia 2.0 by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, at Ipoh Industrial Training Institute (ILP) here yesterday.

Kula Segaran also expressed hope that the private sector could play a more proactive role in training skilled manpower required by the industry through in-house TVET programmes for their existing and future employees.

“The private sector is also encouraged to provide sponsorships and scholarships to TVET students as this will attract more students to participate in the TVET programme,” he said.

To ensure that minorities have access to TVET, Kula Segaran said the ministry is developing a short-term skills improvement programme for the Orang Asli people involving residents in 27 villages in Cameron Highlands with the aim of training 1,200 participants in various skills beginning 2020.

At the event, Kula Segaran also announced the appointment of singer Yusry Abdul Halim or popularly known as Yusry KRU as the ministry’s TVET Icon. — Bernama