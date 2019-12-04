My patience has its limits – Anwar

KUALA KANGSAR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was always patient and open to criticism against the party.

Anwar, however, said his patience has its limits, especially against those who view PKR as a weak party.

“I am patient (when people have views) as I believe everyone has a right to air their views.

“However, I can’t (accept) when there are those who view the party (PKR) as divided, weak… as it is my responsibility to build its (party) strength,” he said in his speech when officiating the Perak PKR Convention here tonight.

The Port Dickson MP also reiterated his support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying that his (Dr Mahathir’s) responsibilities were not easy to shoulder.

“Last Thursday, I had the opportunity to meet him (Dr Mahathir) and we chatted for quite a while. I took a stand to lend my fullest support to him as the head.

“We should not complicate things, we must stay united and not divided,” Anwar said. – Bernama