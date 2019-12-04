Sarawak launches EAT.CHIAK. MAKAN Food Trail for Singaporean market

SINGAPORE: Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS) yesterday launched its latest initiative, EAT.CHIAK. MAKAN, that aims to draw foodies from across Singapore to Sarawak.

The agency has also prepared Sarawak Food Trail booklets for the tour packages to the East Malaysian state.

The booklet features information on Sarawakian delicacies and over 70 local eateries in different key cities, starting with Kuching.

From the more popular dishes such as Kolo Mee and Sarawak laksa, to the simpler comfort food such as Kueh Chap and Gong Pia, the Kuching edition of the Sarawak Food Trail recommends the best and even most affordable locations to try each local fare.

“EAT.CHIAK.MAKAN recognises that we cannot separate Singaporeans from their love of food, and hope to entice them with Sarawak’s wealth of mouth-watering delicacies,” said STATOS chairman, Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani at the launch of the campaign here.

The campaign was officially launched during the ‘Sarawak More to Discover’ event, which focused on promoting Edutourism in Sarawak.

Mohamad Morshidi said Sarawak and Singapore shared a close working relationship, which contributed to a 4.24 per cent increase in Singaporean visitors to Sarawak between January to September 2019.

“We want to continue to foster this relationship by constantly introducing exciting and unique campaigns such as EAT.CHIAK.MAKAN that resonate with Singaporeans, and sharing all that Sarawak has to offer,” he said.

The EAT.CHIAK.MAKAN Kuching Food Trail booklet is currently available at STATOS and can be downloaded on its website https://statos.com.sg/.

STATOS continues to expand on its food listings for Kuching, as well as the upcoming food trails for other cities such as Sibu and Miri.

The event which saw over 140 attendees from Singapore was a collaboration between STATOS, Tourism Malaysia, Sarawak Tourism Board and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak.

A seminar on Edutourism products, key destinations and existing packages curated by the Association of Sarawak Inbound Agencies (ASIA), was held simultaneously to encourage travel agents and schools in Singapore to make Sarawak the ideal destination for school groups and leisure.

STATOS was set up by the Sarawak Government as a strategy to explore the global market, bring in more investments, promote trade and attract more tourists to Sarawak.

Singapore is a key market for Sarawak and in the Top 5 of the state’s foreign arrivals list with 43,734 visitors in 2018, clinching a total trade volume of S$1.1 trillion.

With a stronger presence in Singapore, STATOS aims to increase Sarawak’s export market to Singapore by at least 30 per cent by 2021. – Bernama