Second, third readings of IPCMC Bill deferred to next Parliament meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The tabling of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill has been postponed to the next Dewan Rakyat meeting.

Following this the motion to table the Special Select Committee’s report on Bills Consideration for the IPCMC Bill was also postponed.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong when informing the matter in the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday, said “Mr Speaker in accordance with Meeting Rule 62 I appeal that the second and third readings of the IPCMC Bill which had been listed as second item in the Order Paper for motions today be postponed to the next Parliament meeting.” Following this, Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said the motion to table the report of the Special Select Committee on the Bill for the matter was also postponed.

The IPCMC Bill 2019 was tabled for the first reading in the last Dewan Rakyat session in July but the Bill was referred to the Parliament”s Special Select Committee for further discussion when it came up for its second reading last October.

The IPCMC seeks to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) in efforts to enhance the integrity and capabilities of the police force and will act as an independent monitoring body to receive complaints and conduct investigations into misconduct involving police personnel. — Bernama