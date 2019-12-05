Advantageous for GPS if Sarawak state elections held next year, says political scientist

KUCHING: Political scientist Prof Dr Jayum Empaling has opined that the state general election could reasonably be expected to be held during the later half of next year.

He believes that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, will call for the state election in 2020 – after June.

He was asked if the state giving RM500 each to federal civil servants in Sarawak in June 2020 was any indication that the next state election would be held early by next year instead of 2021.

“It is always good strategy to hold elections after having set the direction of development for the state which GPS has been doing for the last many months,” said Jayum.

“If the state election is held any time between now and June next year, GPS has the advantage but it is not undefeatable,” he said.

GPS, being an independent coalition, will be facing the Peninsular Malaysia-based Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition among other parties in the next state election.

GPS was formed in 2018 – weeks after the last general election.

It quit the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition after PH took over the federal government in May 2018.