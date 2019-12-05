AmMetLife launches fundraising campaign in aid of Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation

KUCHING: AmMetLife Insurance Bhd (AmMetLife) has launched a fundraising campaign to support breast cancer awareness programs undertaken by the Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation (Pink Ribbon).

The money raised from the campaign will help Pink Ribbon provide supportive care and information for all women and cancer survivors through its educational programs.

The fundraising drive was launched at AmMetLife offices by AmMetLife chief executive officer Ramzi AmMetLife and Beacon Hospital Petaling Jaya consultant breast surgeon Datuk Dr Devanand, who is also the founder and chairman of Pink Ribbon.

Senior management and staff of AmMetLife together with Pink Ribbon Council Members were also present to kick-start this nation-wide campaign.

According to Toubassy, “We believe philanthropy must align with our corporate values, hence it’s important to us that we work to improve the health of our customers and the communities we serve.

“As such, we are pleased to support Pink Ribbon in their crusade against breast cancer by educating the public about early detection and the preventive measures in place.”

During the campaign period, AmMetLife will contribute RM30 to Pink Ribbon for every new policy issued (for the first 1,000 policies issued) for one of the company’s two medical plans that provide genomic testing after an individual is diagnosed with cancer.

The tests that are covered under the HCC BoostUp Rider and HCC BoostUp plans allow doctors to define the most appropriate treatment options based on the individual’s genetic makeup.

Toubassy noted, “Our job, as protectors and partners in navigating life’s twists and turns is to support our customers with solutions that help them live better, longer.

“At AmMetLife, we offer a combination of insurance and health services to directly address our customers concerns about serious illness.

“Plans such as the HCC BoostUp Rider and HCC BoostUp give our customers access to the latest diagnostic tools and the support needed throughout their health journey.”

According to Dr Devanand, “Every day women are diagnosed with breast cancer, some in the early but many in advanced stages. The disease, in its advanced stages, is not only life threatening but surgeries and treatments are difficult and emotionally frightening.

“Women need to know how to prevent it and be empowered to undergo regular screening, because early detection can truly save lives.”

In conjunction with this campaign, AmMetLife and Pink Ribbon will work together in raising cancer awareness and its associated risk factors through educational programmes for AmMetLife staff and public health talks.